Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Tazewell Pike
View Map
Knoxville - Grubbs, Evelyn Faye 78 of Knoxville, TN went to her Heavenly Home Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City. Evelyn worked at the Knox County Health Department for 24 years. She was preceded in death by husband, Bobby E. Grubbs; parents, Vaughn and Margaret Jones; sisters, Betty Jo Morgan, Mary Ruth Dupes, Pamela Dian Jones. Evelyn is survived by daughter; Jeannie Grubbs; many nieces, nephews and extended family. Family will receive friends Saturday, September 28th from 5-7 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service will take place Sunday, September 29th at 1:00 pm at Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike, meeting at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the family to cover medical expenses.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019
