Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:30 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:45 AM
Caledonia Cemetery
Interment
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Caledonia Cemetery
Evelyn Hancock


1934 - 2019
Evelyn Hancock Obituary
Evelyn Hancock

Knoxville - Evelyn June Keck Drummer Hancock - age 85 of Knoxville passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Ronald Drummer and Donald Hancock; parents, Red and Marie Keck; and sister, Betty McPherson. She is survived by her children, Sheila (Harry) Craft, Darryl (Rhonda) Drummer, Randy (Pam) Drummer, Mike (Jeanna) Drummer; grandchildren, Melissa (Brian) Trapp, Brian (Jennifer) Craft, Ashley (Anthony) Humphrey, Caleb (Josie) Drummer, Kelli (Alex) Campbell, Dustin Drummer, Tyler Drummer, Blake Drummer, Peyton Drummer, Anna Leah Drummer, Ian Manis; 16 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:30-7:30 PM Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:30 PM with Rev. Brian Trapp officiating. Family and friends will meet on Friday at 10:45 AM at Caledonia Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment with the grandsons serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 17 to July 18, 2019
