|
|
Evelyn Hill-Troutman
Knoxville - Evelyn Hill-Troutman, age 84 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at West Hills Health & Rehab. She trusted Christ as her personal Savior at the age of eleven. As long as health permitted she was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle where she taught Junior Girls Sunday School Class. Evelyn and late husband, Ted Hill were very devoted to passing out gospel tracts. She retired from Methodist Medical Center after serving as Director of medical records. She was a 1955 South High Graduate. She is preceded in death by parents Paul and Lavonia (Cupp) Wells; husbands, Theodore Wesley Hill, Jr. and Marshall Troutman. Survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Visitation will be held Saturday, February15, 2020, 1:00-2:00pm with a service to follow at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Family and friends will gather at Berry Highland South, 9010 W. Simpson Rd. for a 3:00pm burial officiated by Pastor Allen Johnson. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Tabernacle Missions, 6922 Seaver Rd. Knoxville, TN 37909 Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020