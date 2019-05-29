|
Evelyn Hurst Hayes
Knoxville, TN
Evelyn Hurst Hayes, age 82, formally of South Knoxville. God called and Evelyn answered on Friday, May 24, 2019. Evelyn was a lifetime member of South Knoxville Church of God, where she truly enjoyed being a part of the Ladies Auxiliary. She retired from University of Tennessee after many years of service. Family took her to campgrounds, ballfields, or wherever her children and grandchildren were hanging out. Her biggest joy in life was being Mom and Nana and she truly was the best.
Proceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Paul Hayes Sr; parents, Ray and Dora Hurst; siblings, Kenneth Hurst, Edith Hurst, Russell Hurst, and Ruth Wayland. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Bill Farmer; son and daughter-in-law, Gordon and Nikki Hayes; grandchildren, Bryce Hayes and Bryelle Hayes; siblings, Jeanette (Jim) Burkhart, Rusty Martin, Larry Martin, Denny Martin, Gary Martin, and Annette Haun; also too many family members and friends to mention.
Services will be held on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 7:30 pm with Pastor Jerry Laudermilk officiating at South Knoxville Church of God, 5623 Magazine Road, Knoxville, TN. 37920. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:30 pm prior to the service. Interment will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bryce Hayes, Larry Martin, Gary Martin, Rusty Martin, Hosie Porterfield, and John Shaw. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Burkhart, Jr. & Denny Martin. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to May 30, 2019