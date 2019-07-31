Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
2021 Glenwood Ave.
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
1952 - 2019
Evelyn Icem Obituary
Evelyn Icem

Knoxville - Evelyn Louise "Cookie" Icem- age 67, born March 22, 1952; she passed away at her home, July 24, 2019.

She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Island Home Park Nursing Home as CNA.

Preceded in death by grandmother, Eva Mae Patterson; niece, Shann Wright; sister, Tangela Winton; great grandchild, Aliah Boyd; father, Frank Hurston; great nephew, Keyron Moore.

Survivors, mother, Evelyn Winton; stepfather, Leonard Winton; children, Traonna (Robert) Smith, Harmando (Stevie) Icem, Kenneth (Rena) Glass; siblings, Linda Prentice, Leonard (Sharon) Winton, Regina Agnew, Sandra Bennett, Jaden Boyd, Sandra Thompson; grandchildren, devoted grandchildren, Shenedra Matthews, Anthony (Jessica) Boyd, Tianna Glass, Robert Smith, Mandasia Icem, Renasia Glass, Jacorian Glass; great grandchildren, Estefon Hollingsworth, Amiya Holligsworth, Anthony Boyd, Jaden Boyd, Aliyanna Long; devoted uncle, William (Billy) Icem; other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends, 11:00-11:30 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 11:30 a.m., Rev. Jean Delaney, Officiating.

Family and friends will assemble at 2021 Glenwood Ave., 37914, Thursday, August 1, 2019 from, 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Interment, Mount Olive Cemetery

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www,jarnigansmortuary,com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 31, 2019
