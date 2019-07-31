|
|
Evelyn Icem
Knoxville - Evelyn Louise "Cookie" Icem- age 67, born March 22, 1952; she passed away at her home, July 24, 2019.
She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Island Home Park Nursing Home as CNA.
Preceded in death by grandmother, Eva Mae Patterson; niece, Shann Wright; sister, Tangela Winton; great grandchild, Aliah Boyd; father, Frank Hurston; great nephew, Keyron Moore.
Survivors, mother, Evelyn Winton; stepfather, Leonard Winton; children, Traonna (Robert) Smith, Harmando (Stevie) Icem, Kenneth (Rena) Glass; siblings, Linda Prentice, Leonard (Sharon) Winton, Regina Agnew, Sandra Bennett, Jaden Boyd, Sandra Thompson; grandchildren, devoted grandchildren, Shenedra Matthews, Anthony (Jessica) Boyd, Tianna Glass, Robert Smith, Mandasia Icem, Renasia Glass, Jacorian Glass; great grandchildren, Estefon Hollingsworth, Amiya Holligsworth, Anthony Boyd, Jaden Boyd, Aliyanna Long; devoted uncle, William (Billy) Icem; other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends, 11:00-11:30 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 11:30 a.m., Rev. Jean Delaney, Officiating.
Family and friends will assemble at 2021 Glenwood Ave., 37914, Thursday, August 1, 2019 from, 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
Interment, Mount Olive Cemetery
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www,jarnigansmortuary,com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 31, 2019