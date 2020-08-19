Evelyn Ingle Martin
Sevierville - Evelyn Ingle Martin, age 90, of Sevierville, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born October 31, 1929 to the late Roy and Nannie Ingle. She was a member of the Zion Hill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by husband, Verlis Martin, daughter Vickie Heiskell, son Mark Martin, infant sister Sarah Ellen, Brothers Roy (Virginia), Gilbert (Jewel), Landis (Essie Mae) Ingle and other extended family.
Survived by sister, Mary Davis, grandson Keith Vandergriff (Alicia), great grandchildren Erica, Audrey and James Vandergriff. son-in-law Jerry Heiskell, two step grandchildren Jerry Heiskell and Lisa Helton. step great grand-daughter Piper Day, several nieces & nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flower memorials, donations may be made to Gideons or St. Judes Hospital. Stjudes.org
Family and friends will meet 2 PM Saturday at Middle Creek Cemetery for graveside services and interment with Rev. Floyd Powell and Rev. Justin Randolph officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 AM -1PM Saturday at Atchley Funeral Home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865. Social distancing and masks are required. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com