Services
Chattanooga Funeral Home - North Chapel
5351 Highway 153
Hixson, TN 37343
(423) 698-2541
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chattanooga Funeral Home - North Chapel
5351 Highway 153
Hixson, TN 37343
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Chattanooga Funeral Home - North Chapel
5351 Highway 153
Hixson, TN 37343
Evelyn Irene Gibbs


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Irene Gibbs Obituary
Evelyn Irene Gibbs

Chattanooga, TN

Evelyn Irene Gibbs, age 90, born in Chattanooga on March 7, 1929, well known Chattanooga musician, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 pm on Friday, March 22, at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home. A Celebration of Evelyn's life will follow at 3 pm on Friday at the North Chapel with Dr. Bill Owens

officiating. Burial will be in Hamilton Memorial Gardens

Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019
