Evelyn Irene Gibbs
Chattanooga, TN
Evelyn Irene Gibbs, age 90, born in Chattanooga on March 7, 1929, well known Chattanooga musician, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 pm on Friday, March 22, at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home. A Celebration of Evelyn's life will follow at 3 pm on Friday at the North Chapel with Dr. Bill Owens
officiating. Burial will be in Hamilton Memorial Gardens
Burial will be in Hamilton Memorial Gardens
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019