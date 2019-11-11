Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Evelyn Jean Lynn Obituary
Evelyn Jean Lynn

Lenoir City - Evelyn Jean Lynn age 77 of Lenoir City passed away November 10, 2019. She was of the Baptist faith. Evelyn loved flowers, working in her yard and shopping. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Otis Lynn; parents, Floyd and Ruth Nix; sisters, June Spoon and Lois Fine; brothers, Floyd Nix and Wayne Nix. Survived by her sons, Anthony Lynn and Jamey Lynn; grandchildren, Stacey Lynn, Zachary Lynn and Kennan Lynn (Shiann); several great-grandchildren including, Tember Rose; brother, Franklin Nix; precious dogs, Jake, Boo Boo, Fuzzy and Cocoa; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Steekee Cemetery in Loudon. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
