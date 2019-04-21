Evelyn Lorenia Owens



Knoxville, TN



Evelyn Lorenia Owens, February 16, 1926 - April 18, 2019, was a lifelong



resident of Knoxville, TN.



Evelyn was a faithful member of Fountain City United Methodist Church and a member of the Christian Homebuilders Sunday School class. She was also a member of the Areme Chapter of Eastern Star 466. Evelyn worked in the daycare program at City View Baptist Church for many years before retirement.



Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Owens; parents, Luther and Rhoda Musgrave; sisters, Julia Mullins, Willie Owens, Ruby Ellison, Jo Kidd; and brothers Bill Fish and Lynn Musgrave.



She is survived by her son; Ed (Joanne) Owens; granddaughter, Allison (Dan) Lore; great grandsons, Jackson and Spencer Lore.



The family would like to thank the staff of Park Place Fountain City and Beverly Park Place for the wonderful care they



provided during her time there.



Family will receive friends, Monday, April 22, 2019, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Fountain City United Methodist Church, 212 Hotel Road, Knoxville, TN 37918. Graveside service 3:00 pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 , at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fountain City United Methodist Church, 212 Hotel Rd., Knoxville, TN 37918.



Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019