1/1
Evelyn Louise Nelson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Louise Nelson

Evelyn Louise Nelson went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at U.T. Medical Center. She was born September 24, 1947, to the late Charles and Ellen Jones. She worked at Children's Hospital for 45 years. She leaves to mourn her passing; her devoted daughter Martie (Darren) Dunlap; two devoted grand-daughters, Derrisha Nelson and Patreecia Nelson; 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The Nelson family will receive friends on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Nelson will lie-in-state on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 12:00-6:00 p.m. at the Unity Chapel. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Lying in State
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Service
01:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Unity Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved