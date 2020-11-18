Evelyn Louise Nelson
Evelyn Louise Nelson went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at U.T. Medical Center. She was born September 24, 1947, to the late Charles and Ellen Jones. She worked at Children's Hospital for 45 years. She leaves to mourn her passing; her devoted daughter Martie (Darren) Dunlap; two devoted grand-daughters, Derrisha Nelson and Patreecia Nelson; 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The Nelson family will receive friends on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Nelson will lie-in-state on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 12:00-6:00 p.m. at the Unity Chapel. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com