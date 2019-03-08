|
Evelyn Lucille Martin
Powell, TN
Evelyn Lucille Grubb Martin
A celebration of life for Evelyn will be held at 12 noon Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Stevens Chapel with Pastor Phil Jones officiating. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Family and friends will meet 2:45 p.m. at Lenoir City Cemetery for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service and interment. Evelyn age 88, of Powell, Tennessee passed on to be with her Lord and Savior March 4, 2019 in Enid, Oklahoma. She was born in Lenoir City, TN August 6, 1930 to Thomas Boyd Grubb and Daisy Lucille Freels Grubb. She married Jay W. Martin Jr. on February 4, 1950 at her parent's home in Lenoir City. Most of the time she was a housewife, but she also worked as a telephone operator and co-owned a restaurant, gas station, and convenient store. She gave birth to two wonderful daughters, Terri and Angie. She loved to clean house and cook for Jay and her family. She also loved to work in her flower beds and mow the yard. She faithfully volunteered at the First Baptist Church in Powell. Evelyn loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. There was always laughter and smiles to be had and they would light up her eyes.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Jay W., her
parents, infant brother, sister, Ann Ramsey, brother in law, William Ramsey, and brother in law, Earl Hamilton.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Terri and Ken Cisco of Enid, Oklahoma, Angie and Tim Couch of Rockwood Tennessee; sister, Jean Hamilton of Corbin, Kentucky; grandchildren, Heather and Zach Wolfe of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Megan Couch and fiance Will Nelson of Knoxville, Tennessee, Shaun and Allie Mach of Yukon, Oklahoma, Kaci Cisco and fiance Joe Hempfling of Enid, Oklahoma, and Kristen Cisco of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; great grandchildren, Kennedy and Kaylee Mach and Malia and Lily Wolfe; her future great grandchildren, Audra, Anna, and Aden Hempfling; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family wants to thank Dr. Richard Rivers, Brookdale staff and Hospice for their loving support and service. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Martin's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019