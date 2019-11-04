Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Maples Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Maples Russell Obituary
Evelyn Maples Russell

Powell - Evelyn Maples Russell, age 93 of Powell passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Maple Court Senior Living. She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Heiskell. She was born March 26, 1926 in Union County, Tennessee to the late Tate and Willie Smith. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her first husband, James "Buster" Maples, second husband, Bill Russell; son, Dwayne Maples.

She is survived by:

Daughter, Mildred "Millie" Phillips of Powell; granddaughter, Amy West Hall & husband Benny of Clinton; great grandsons, Alex West, Zach West, & Skyler West of Clinton; special friend, Mary Ann Benedetti of Knoxville

The family would like to thank Smoky Mountain Hospice and Maple Court Senior Living for the loving care given to Evelyn.

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, October 6, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the . Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -