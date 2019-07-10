|
|
Evelyn Martin Davis
Knoxville - Evelyn Martin Davis, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1923 in Marietta, Georgia. Evelyn was the daughter of James and Annie Martin. She was the wife of Lloyd Cleveland Davis, M.D. They were married on December 21, 1946 and were married 72 years.
She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Cleveland Davis, M.D. and son Lloyd Cleveland Davis, Jr., and daughter-in-law Suzanne Minchey Davis of Knoxville, TN; granddaughters, Suzanne Elizabeth Davis Houston, M.D. and husband, Kyle of Orlando, FL, Catherine Evelyn Davis Pattison and husband, Chase of Nashville, TN; Hailey Temple Davis Threlkeld and husband, Robert and Stephanie Carter Davis all of Knoxville, TN; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Evelyn (Evie) Pattison of Nashville, TN and Olivia Houston of Orlando, FL; sister Charlotte Martin Bridges and husband, Dr. Julian Bridges of Abilene, TX; brother Reverend William T. Martin and wife, Patricia of Centerville, GA and her cherished nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her son Stephen Carter Davis and daughter-in-law, Andrea Temples Dykes Davis, her parents, a brother James Martin and a sister Mary Elizabeth Wilson.
Evelyn graduated from Marietta High School and was a member of the Drama Club. She attended the University of Georgia, leaving to raise her son while her husband attended medical school. Evelyn was a member of Cherokee Garden Club where she served as President. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross for many years. Evelyn was an affiliated broker with Wallace & Wallace Realtors. She was a member of Church Street United Methodist Church, and Cherokee Country Club. Evelyn loved playing bridge, working in her flower beds, but most of all loved her family. She was a loving Mimi to her granddaughters, and great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the 4th floor staff at Shannondale Healthcare Center for their love and compassion for over 2 years, and for the loving care of Amedysis Hospice Staff who ministered to her in the final weeks.
Family will receive friends from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. A private family graveside service will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to: Interfaith Health Clinic, 315 Gill Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 10 to July 12, 2019