Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Farragut United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
First Farragut United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Frankhouser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Newman Frankhouser


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Newman Frankhouser Obituary
Evelyn Newman Frankhouser

Farragut - Evelyn Newman Frankhouser passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, August 10 at NHC Farragut.

She was born April 30th, 1932 at her grandparent's farm in Weedville, Pennsylvania to Max and Mary Newman. She helped nurture and support her six younger siblings through difficult circumstances. She married Edward William "Bill" Frankhouser, September 30, 1961. She worked in grocery stores but was mainly a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Evelyn was a member of First Farragut United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father; brothers, Max and Sam Newman; sister, Diane Newman.

Evelyn is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bill Frankhouser; children, Karen and Ed Frankhouser; grandson, Joshua Feller; sisters, Esther "Nickie" Henson, Mary Montano,; brother, Vern Newman; sister in law, Barbara Buzzard and wonderful nieces and nephews.

Receiving of Friends will be from I:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday August 31 at First Farragut United Methodist Church followed by Celebration of Life services at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to go to First Farragut United Methodist Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now