Evelyn Newman Frankhouser
Farragut - Evelyn Newman Frankhouser passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, August 10 at NHC Farragut.
She was born April 30th, 1932 at her grandparent's farm in Weedville, Pennsylvania to Max and Mary Newman. She helped nurture and support her six younger siblings through difficult circumstances. She married Edward William "Bill" Frankhouser, September 30, 1961. She worked in grocery stores but was mainly a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Evelyn was a member of First Farragut United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father; brothers, Max and Sam Newman; sister, Diane Newman.
Evelyn is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bill Frankhouser; children, Karen and Ed Frankhouser; grandson, Joshua Feller; sisters, Esther "Nickie" Henson, Mary Montano,; brother, Vern Newman; sister in law, Barbara Buzzard and wonderful nieces and nephews.
Receiving of Friends will be from I:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday August 31 at First Farragut United Methodist Church followed by Celebration of Life services at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to go to First Farragut United Methodist Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019