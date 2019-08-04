|
Evelyn Ora Mae Bradshaw
Church Hill - Evelyn Ora Mae Bradshaw, 89, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her residence. Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Patty Yates (Benny) and Teresa Frost (Donnie Housewright); son, David Bradshaw (Anita); 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren,10 step great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, 1 future great-great grandchild; special brother, Earl Hensley (Jean) ; special friends, Judy Swift and Glenda Johnson; daughter-in-law, Teresa Bradshaw along with several extended family members.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at Patty's residence. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Church Hill Church of God with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh and Rev. Bobby Fultz officiating. The burial will follow to Morning Star Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019