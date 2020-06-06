Evelyn Ponce
Knoxville - Mrs. Pete (Evelyn) Ponce passed away early Friday morning, June 5, 2020, in Knoxville, TN. Evelyn was born in Dekalb County, AL, to Hattie and Augustus Stiefel on August 4, 1931.
Evelyn started her first job as a teenager in Chattanooga, TN, making chenille bedspread samples by hand. She met her husband, Pete Ponce, on a bus trip to visit her sister (they claimed it was love at first sight). They married in March 1951.
They lived in Chattanooga, TN, before moving to Knoxville in 1970. Evelyn worked with her husband at a company he founded in 1984, now known as Ponce Metals, Inc., located in Loudon, TN. Primarily a work-at-home wife and mother, she took great pride in her family, as well as the beautiful flower gardens that earned her numerous awards.
Evelyn and Pete were avid card players, and also traveled extensively, both domestically and abroad. She was a very honest and caring lady, and did not hesitate to speak her mind and tell you her side of any story. In her later years, she enjoyed quizzing everyone to see if they knew the south-central states, then quickly reciting them when few others could: Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.
She is survived by her children, Meleisa Elaine Ponce Teffeteller, Peter Johnathan Ponce (Linda), Mark Anthony Ponce (Patricia); grandchildren, Dennis Ray and Sarah Rose Teffeteller (Meleisa), Peter J. Ponce, Jr. and Alexandria Ponce (Peter), Austin Alan and Christian Alexander Ponce (Mark), Jason Everett and Jonathan Travis Farmer (Carol); great-grandchildren Zaedyn Alixzander Ponce (Austin) and Liam Grant Ponce (Christian); siblings Zollie Stiefel, Willene Stiefel Hamilton, and David Ladon Stiefel; beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Pete Ponce; and her children Mary Frances, Teresa Marie, Paul Eric ("Peppy"), and Carol Lynn Ponce; her parents; siblings Granville, Peggy, Faye, Marsha, Hubert, and Jean.
Receiving of friends will be held at Clicks in Farragut on Tuesday, June 9, from 5p to 7p, and a graveside service on Wednesday, June 10, at 11a, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Chattanooga, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association, for whom she worked as a volunteer during her life.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.