Evelyn Reagan Moneymaker
Sevierville - Evelyn Reagan Moneymaker of Sevierville went to her heavenly home Sunday, June 23, 2019 after complications from a fall in March. Born November 20, 1925, Mrs. Moneymaker grew up when times were tough, and she always worked hard to help provide for her family. She loved her mountain home and was proud of the fact that she could still live there until she was 90. As her health declined, she moved by her oldest son so she could have help when needed, yet still be able to live independently.
She was well known for her delicious chocolate and butterscotch pies, which caused one of her pastors to always go thru the dessert line first, thus being assured he would get a piece of pie! Every Christmas Eve she cooked a feast of Chicken and Dumplings for all her family, as well as all the vegetables and desserts. This continued until she was in her 80's when she finally let the ladies start helping. She loved her family, and was so proud of each of them. She made each child and grandchild a handmade quilt with every stitch sewn by her precious hands. For her, it was a labor of love, and for her family a treasured gift that will continue to wrap us in that wonderful love that she gave so freely. Mrs. Moneymaker was a member of Banner Baptist Church
Mrs. Moneymaker was preceded in death by husbands Conrad Reagan and Buster Moneymaker; parents Jonas and Minda Ogle; sisters Hazel Widener, Mayme Williams, Ruby King, Ita Chambers, and Mary Edith Trentham; infant daughter Patricia Reagan; infant great grandson Shawn Reagan; stepson Bill Moneymaker.
Family left to cherish her memory are sons and daughters-in-law: Eddie and Rose Reagan, Randy and Brenda Reagan, and Howard and Sue Reagan; step-daughters Zelia and Clell Ogle and family, Dottie Moneymaker and family, Terri Moneymaker and family; sisters Iva Roy and Joan Watson; grandchildren Tony and Dawn Reagan, Howey and Marcia Reagan, Joe Reagan, Dan Reagan & Tanja Chandler, Mary Reagan, Heather and AI King, Jennifer and Heather Kay-Reagan, Heath Reagan, Travis and Stacey Reagan; Great grandchildren Mindy Reagan, Cora Reagan, Caleb Reagan and Paige Rayborn, Sam and Whitney Reagan, Eddie and Arlena Reagan. There are 11 great-great grand-children and a host of precious nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff of Sevierville Health and Rehabilitation for all the love and kindness shown to our Mother and our family during this difficult time. You made the final days easier for us to get through.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Moneymaker requested donations be made to Sevier County Food Ministries, 890 Old Knoxville Highway, (P.O. Box 6042), Sevierville, TN 37864.
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m. Tuesday June 25, 2019, with a funeral service to follow at 7p.m. in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home. Rev.Jerry Ogle will officiating. Interment will be at ll a.m. Wednesday at the James Campbell Cemetery by Camp Smoky. Online condolences may be made atwww.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 25, 2019