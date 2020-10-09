Evelyn Rucker



Maryville - Evelyn Mynatt Rucker passed away October 8, 2020. She was born in 1932 in Luttrell to Charles Mynatt and Frona Shelton Mynatt. She is survived by daughters Toni (John) Donnelly of St. Charles MO, Jeanne (David) Ezell of Maryville, Ginger Sharp of Morristown, and Amy Skaggs of Seymour; grandchildren Lauren Donnelly (Brad) Schneider, Aaron (Alexandra) Donnelly, Tavis Ezell, Ashley Ezell (J.) Ford, Rachael Sharp, Tyler Skaggs, and Shelton Skaggs;great grandchildren Maxwell Schneider, Evelyn Schneider, Alexander Donnelly,Alice Donnelly, and Clark Ford; sister Mary Charles Merritt, and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Wayne, and beloved grandson Landon Sharp.



Evelyn was dedicated to her family, known for excellent cooking, enjoyed gardening and her flowers, and was devoted to serving in WMU and caring for homebound members of First Baptist Church.



A private graveside service will be held for family, with interment at the Mynatt Cemetery near Blaine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mynatt Cemetery, c/o 1116 Hitch Rd., Maryville, TN 37804 or First Baptist Church, Morristown, Missions or Homebound Ministries.



Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home in Morristown, TN.









