Evelyn Sue Harmon
Seymour, TN
Evelyn Sue Hamby, age 79 of Seymour, went to her Heavenly home on March 16, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Elizabeth Harmon; husband, Loyd B. Hamby; son, Carl (Danny) Coatney. Survivors include her daughter, Kathy (Mike) Weakley; step sons, Keith (Karen), Ben (Mary Jean) and Larry (Cindy) Hamby; grandson, Jeffery Greenlee; granddaughters, Casey, Kerie and Renea Coatney; sister, Patsy Radford. At Sue's request she will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019