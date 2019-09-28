|
Evelyn Tillett
Knoxville - Evelyn Ruth Warwick Tillett, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on September 26, 2019 from complications from Lewy Body Dementia.
Ruth was a life-time member of Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church. She loved her church and was active in many church activities from Bible School to choir to Chicken Suppers, and others. She was an excellent seamstress. She did alterations and repairs for the community and, when told that she didn't charge enough, she said it was her "community service." She enjoyed working at the Knox County Public Library and when the library computerized their systems, she thought she would have to quit. We "kids" encouraged her to give it a try; she learned it, and it was something she was proud of.
Our Mom stayed on the road during our growing-up years, running kids back and forth to ballgames, school events, church events, band and chorus concerts. Thursdays in summer were special, as we piled as many people as possible into a big old car and went to Hickory Star swimming pool. It was a Corryton tradition! She loved the "gals beach trip" every year with her daughters and often said it was her favorite week of the year. She loved having all the family together picnicking in the mountains, or at a chalet weekend, or holidays and birthdays. Seeing us all laughing made her so happy. She loved Big Band music, the jitterbug, Lawrence Welk, Elvis, cats, old "I Love Lucy" shows, and Chocolate, of course, chocolate! Mama was famous for her chocolate chip cookies; they truly were better!
She was preceded in death by husband Lynn Tillett; parents Trece and Reva Grubb Warwick; brother Bud Warwick and his wife Mary Lydia; sister Helen Peters and her husband Ernest; sister Ruby Longmire and her husband Claude. She is survived by daughter Lynnda and her husband Lynn Tenpenny; daughter Melanie Richards and Dwight Tadlock; son Geoff Tillett and his wife Julie; plus nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers Mom has had and especially those who wanted to be there until the end. A huge thanks to Kim and Kenny Collins who for sure extended Mom's life and kept her comfortable and laughing. Thanks to Angie Williams for her special brand of care and humor with both Mom & Dad. Special thanks to Kent and Carolyn Peters for being close and helping throughout the years. And thanks to Glenna Hutchison who faithfully visited Mom.
The family will receive friends at Rutherford Memorial Methodist Church, 7815 Corryton Rd, Corryton, TN 37721, from 5-7 pm on Monday, September 30, with funeral service to follow. The family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11 am graveside service and interment. Pallbearers will be her nephews; honorary pallbearers are her Sunday School class members. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rutherford Memorial UMC, P.O.Box 96, Corryton, TN 37721.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019