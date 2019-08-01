|
Everett "Buster" Avara Keeton
Seymour - Everett "Buster" Avara Keeton, age 82 of Seymour, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, a member of Smoky Mountain Wood Carvers Association, Buster retired as a building inspector for The Department of Housing and Urban Development and retired from the Airforce and Army as a Staff Sgt. He loved his country, his family and friends, all of which he knew the Lord provided for him. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Benjamin and Ora Lee Blocker Keeton, step-mother, Mildred Keeton, and son-in-law: Jeffrey McCroskey. Survivors: Wife: Helen Faye Smith Keeton; Son and Daughter-in-law: Don and Debbie Poteet Keeton; Daughter: Kathy Keeton McCroskey. Grandchildren: Reese McCroskey and Deidra McCroskey, Kirby and Morgan Graves. Brother: Marvin and Eleanor Keeton. Special nephew: Bill and Lisa Keeton. Many special family members that reside in Mississippi and Kentucky. Many special friends. In lieu of flowers in memory of him, in honor of our mom please make donations to: Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. The family will receive friends 3-5 PM Sunday at Atchley's Seymour Chapel with the service to follow at 5 PM. Interment 11:30 AM Monday in East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery John Sevier Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920 Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019