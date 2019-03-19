|
|
Everett Fox
Corryton, TN
EVERETT FOX, age 88 of Corryton, TN passed away Sunday morning, March 17, 2019 at his home. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Korean Conflict and retired after 42 years as a supervisor for the White Stores grocery warehouse. Preceded in death by his parents, Haskell and Ruth (Dawson) Fox; siblings, Anderson Fox, Arlone Fox, Edna Sheffie, Charles Hubert Fox, Gladys Witt, Phoebe Barbee and Maggie McClain. Everett will be fondly remembered as a wonderful father and grandfather and loving husband who enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Jean (Dalton) Fox; daughter, Jean (Harvey) Daniels; son, David (Teresa) Fox; grandchildren, Jennifer and Robby Gosnell, Jamie Fox, Jessica and Matt Bell; great grandchildren, Hailee Gosnell and Ava Bell; brother and sister-in-law, Mack and Mary Fox; many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 2:00pm at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Steve Brown officiating. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 to 2:00pm prior to services at FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019