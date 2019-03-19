Services
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett Fox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Everett Fox Obituary
Everett Fox

Corryton, TN

EVERETT FOX, age 88 of Corryton, TN passed away Sunday morning, March 17, 2019 at his home. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Korean Conflict and retired after 42 years as a supervisor for the White Stores grocery warehouse. Preceded in death by his parents, Haskell and Ruth (Dawson) Fox; siblings, Anderson Fox, Arlone Fox, Edna Sheffie, Charles Hubert Fox, Gladys Witt, Phoebe Barbee and Maggie McClain. Everett will be fondly remembered as a wonderful father and grandfather and loving husband who enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Jean (Dalton) Fox; daughter, Jean (Harvey) Daniels; son, David (Teresa) Fox; grandchildren, Jennifer and Robby Gosnell, Jamie Fox, Jessica and Matt Bell; great grandchildren, Hailee Gosnell and Ava Bell; brother and sister-in-law, Mack and Mary Fox; many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 2:00pm at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Steve Brown officiating. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 to 2:00pm prior to services at FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now