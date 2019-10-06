|
|
Everett Joe Widener
Knoxville - Everett Joe Widener- age 68. Left this world Peacefully in the ICU, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family and friends on Friday October 4, 2019. He went to be with the Lord and his heavenly family of his parents, Richard and Margaret Widener; brothers David, Richard, and Terry Widener; and sister, Jenny Widener. He leaves his wife of 46 years Freida; their children, Mary Widener, Mike Widener, and Kathy (Mike) Brooks; grandchildren, Kevin, Kimberly, Mckayla, Mandy and Megan Widener, and Josh Brooks; great granddaughters, Zoey and Serenity Widener; sister, Connie Matthews; sisters-in-law, Teresa and Brenda Widener, Mary Cook; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Sue Tucker; special Uncle and Aunts, Johnny and Delphi Davis and Martha Davis; and also several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was saved at a young age and a member of Rutledge Pike and attended New Freedom Baptist Church. He retired from Sam's Club. The family would like to thank his Doctors and Nurses for their care and kindness, and their special friend Carol. The family will receive friends on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM followed by a funeral service with Rev. Derrick Mitchell and Rev. Lee Wayne Grubb officiating. Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 12:45 PM at Rutledge Pike Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019