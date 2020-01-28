Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Everett L. Dunsmore


1927 - 2020
Everett L. Dunsmore Obituary
Everett L. Dunsmore

Knoxville - Everett L. Dunsmore, age 93 of Halls, met his Savior January 27, 2020, surrounded by his family at home. Awaiting him is the love of his life for 66 years, Ruth Cupp Dunsmore. Born January 20, 1927 to the late Arthur and Lucy Hill Dunsmore. Also preceded by brothers Virgil and Clyde Dunsmore; sisters Belva Walton and Roberta Thomas; special niece Shirley Tomlinson; and daughter-in-law Kim Dunsmore. Survived by sons E. Alan Dunsmore (Carolyn), Mark (Cindy) and Larry Dunsmore; daughters Karen (Gary) Sneed and Elizabeth (Ken) Krenek; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; special nephew Eddie Monroe and wife Lee; many other nieces and nephews. Everett served in the U.S. Army and was employed by Standard Knitting Mill for over 40 years. He retired as Dye Department Manager. He loved his family, his Savior, and his many brothers and sisters in Christ at Highland View Baptist Church. Family will receive friends 11:00am-1:00pm Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 1:00pm, Rev. Terry Walker officiating. Family and friends will then proceed to Fort Sumter Community Cemetery for interment, where a Final Salute will be given by Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020
