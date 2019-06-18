|
|
Everett Roderick
Knoxville - Everett Charles Roderick, age 83, of Knoxville, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was a faithful and loved member of the Handy Dandy Morning Breakfast Crew.
He was preceded in death by his Wife, Laverne Roderick; parents, Arthur and Nannie Roderick; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughters, Cathy (Jim) Gray and Karen (Chris) Lee; grandchildren, Sheena (Brian) Redmon, Kristin Lee (fiancé Chris Lane) and Ashley (Mason) Hicks; great-grandchildren, Paislee and Piper Redmon, Aubree and Oakleigh Hicks; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 7:00 PM Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Fielden Chapel with Rev. Archie Elliott officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Wednesday in Pleasant Grove Piney Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM prior to the service at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 18, 2019