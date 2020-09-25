1/
Everett Roy Cook
Everett Roy Cook

Knoxville - Everett Roy Cook went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 24, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sisters. Everett is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Maxine Kirby Cook; daughter, Becky Wolfenbarger; son, Sherman and wife, Roberta; son, TW and wife, Sheila; daughter, Mary Wolfenbarger and husband, David. Special thank you for love and support to Karen Kirby Cochran and Joyce Marly. He is also survived by grandchildren, Glen and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Alivia, Israel, and Sarafina; and many loving nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5-6:30pm Monday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to follow at 6:30pm. Graveside service will be 11am Tuesday at West Emory Church Cemetery.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
