Everett Wood Garmon
Knoxvile - Everett Wood Garmon, age 79, of Knoxville, was welcomed home on July 10, 2020. Ev is a proud graduate of Bryan College. He was born to crunch numbers, and after serving in the Army following his graduation, his career as a Tennessee CPA began in Knoxville in 1967. He served as the controller of several local companies and most recently enjoyed preparing returns with Voiles & Company. A member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church and the Emmaus Class for fifty years, Ev served as a deacon and Sunday School administrator at Cedar Springs and also served many years as a board member for Child Evangelism Fellowship. He instilled in his children and grandchildren his love of flowers, birds, trees and tending his yard. Ev is forever cherished by his wife of fifty-five years Onalee Garmon; his daughters Jenny (Jeff) Plunkett and Rebecca (David) Burnette; his beloved grandchildren Sam, Anna and Mary Burnette; his younger siblings Lester (Sarah) Garmon, Polly (Larry) Hicks, Martha Ann (Bill) Roop, Dub (Barbara) Garmon, and Dan Pittman; his in-laws Douglas (Sandy) Gerard, Gary (Kathy) Gerard, David (Ruth Gerard, Phillip (Jeannie) Gerard, and Becky (Don) Bowman; nieces and nephews; and many friends impacted by his faithful life. While Everett's love/hate relationship with Dow Jones is now over, the legacy lives on of one life lived consistent with a rock solid belief that God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at Pleasant Forest Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church's Mission Fund or Bryan College. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
