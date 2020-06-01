Everette Jess Rodgers
Knoxville - Everette J. Rodgers 85 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Sunday May 31, 2020. He was a member of Meridian Baptist Church and retired from U.T. Medical Center after 32 years. Everette was very kind hearted and loved to talk to people at Wal-Mart. He was preceded in death by parents, Jess and Nell Rogers; wife, Dolores Rodgers. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Lora (Eric) Stewart; stepchildren, Brenda Jenkins, Sondra Bailey and Harold Marsh; 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Wesley. Special friend, David Clapp. The family will receive friends Tuesday June 9, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy. Service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dana Fachman officiating. Interment will follow at Stock Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the youth group at Meridian Baptist Church (865)577-6617 Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.