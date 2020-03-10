|
|
Ewin Kiser
Oak Ridge - Ewin B. Kiser, of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1925 in Sparta, TN. He attended First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge, TN where he was a member for over 50 years. He served in the Pacific campaign in WWII as an Aviation Radioman 2 nd Class Petty Officer. He served in squadron VC-72 as a crew member, primarily in Grumman TBF Avengers. He graduated from Tennessee Technological University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics. After earning his degree, he accepted a job with the Atomic Energy Commission in Oak Ridge. He served in various roles, but his primary role was in the Senior Executive Service of the U.S. Department of Energy as Assistant Manager of ORO overseeing uranium enrichment. He oversaw operations of the K-25 plant. Ewin was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by sons, Mike Kiser, Mark Hendricks, Dr. and Mrs. Kenneth (Georgia) Kiser, Tom and Lee-Ann Kiser; grandchildren, Kelsey Kiser and husband Todd Spears, Carolyn and Justin Clack, and Kipp Kiser; great-grandchildren Piper, Harrison, Amelia Spears and Nora Clack; special niece and nephew Norva and Chip Saltman as well as several other nieces and nephews and special caregiver Sally Williams. He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Sarah Morris Kiser, his parents Ewin and Beulah Kiser and brother Jack Kiser.
The family will receive friends on Saturday March 14, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge. The Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Don Morris officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with military honors led by the Volunteer State War Era Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee ( http://alztnevents.org/campaignpage.asp?campaignid=14).
Weatherford Mortuary is handling the services. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020