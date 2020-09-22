1/
Eyvonne Suter
Eyvonne Suter

Clinton - Eyvonne Mayes Cantrell Suter, 80, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020.

She was retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory where she worked as a Chemical Operator.She was the daughter of Roy Ace Mayes and Autie Mae Barnett Mayes of Clinton. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Jeanne Abner of Lake City and Rachael Rayfield Singleton of Clinton.She was a member of Kodak United Methodist Church in Kodak, TN.Mrs. Suter is survived by her husband Richard Suter of Harriman, TN, and two sons, Rick Cantrell of Knoxville, and Brent Cantrell of Nashville; and three grandchildren, Brianna Smith (Braden) of Cleveland OH, Blake Cantrell (Jamie Antrican) of Oak Ridge, and Maegan Elliott (BJ) of Clinton. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton between 12:00pm and 2:00pm. Funeral will follow at 2:00pm with Rev Melissa Smith officiating.Graveside services will be conducted after the funeral at 3:00pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.The family requests that any memorials be in the form of donations to Kodak United Methodist Church at 2923 Bryan Rd, Kodak, TN 37764. Donations may also be made to the Alzheimer's Association of East Tennessee, Knoxville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
