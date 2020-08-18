Faith Taylor Hall
Maryville - Hall, Faith Taylor, 25 of Maryville, TN. In loving memory of our vibrant, super cool Faifers, who went on to be with Jesus on August 14, 2020. Faith is preceded in death by her great mammaw Alma Stanifer, great pappaw Troy Washam, mammaw Carol Elson, niece Scarlett Rose Rodriguez and great uncle Major Ray Carter. She is survived by her mom Stephanie Carter Riley, dad Brian Daniel Riley, brother USMC Sergeant Trent Jacob Hall and his family (wife Paige Hall, children Maci Marie and Liam Cooper Hall), sister Calie J. Rodriguez and her family (husband Manuel Rodriguez III, children Hayden, Angelo, Manuel and Eva), brother USMC Corporal Daniel Patrick Riley III, brother USMC Lance Corporal Jacob Isaiah Riley, uncles Dean Messer, Danny Moore, Jamie Moore, Roger Kline and Danny Elson, aunts Beth Lopez, Brittany Moore and Dee Elson, bestest pappaw Joe Carter, grandparents Vickie and Dan Moore, grandfather Dan Elson and Nana Pam Dyer, aunt Virginia and Debbie, aunt Marquetta and Donnie, aunt Vella, besties Megan LaFaver and Carrie and Dewayne Smith, and loving animals Loki Hall and Jazz Paws Riley. A special love to aunt Linda Stephens and aunt Juanita Haynes and uncle Harry Paul Moore. A celebration in honor of Faith's life will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020 between 2 and 7 pm at 916 McBrayer Lane, Maryville. Now Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, 865-738-0244, www.CremationByGrandview.com