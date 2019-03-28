Services
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
(865) 693-9547
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Berry Highland West funeral home
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Berry Highland West funeral home
Resources
Fanny Odessa Walker

Fanny Odessa Walker passed away on March 26, 2019. Receiving of friends will be Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1pm, at Berry Highland West funeral home with funeral service at 2pm followed immediately by a graveside service. Odessa is survived by her sons Bobby Earl (Carolyn) Walker, Kenneth Lee Walker, Michael Wayne (Tammy) Walker, and Henry Lee Walker; daughters Patsy Lee (Bob) Banks and Jessie Lee Walker; and many more loving family members.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019
