|
|
Fanny Odessa Walker
Knoxville, TN
Fanny Odessa Walker passed away on March 26, 2019. Receiving of friends will be Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1pm, at Berry Highland West funeral home with funeral service at 2pm followed immediately by a graveside service. Odessa is survived by her sons Bobby Earl (Carolyn) Walker, Kenneth Lee Walker, Michael Wayne (Tammy) Walker, and Henry Lee Walker; daughters Patsy Lee (Bob) Banks and Jessie Lee Walker; and many more loving family members.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019