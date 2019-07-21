|
Farrah Bennett McDermott
Knoxville - Farrah Bennett McDermott, age 42, passed away, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her residence.
Preceded in death by father, Ronald Bennett; mother, Linda Taylor.
Survived by loving husband, Nathan McDermott; stepson, Juris McDermott; step father, Robert Taylor; sisters, Tash, Rosheatta, LeRonica, Kieshia, Roneshia and RonShari; brothers, Cameron and Leonard; a host of aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews; devoted Boatwright family; a special thanks to Pilot Flying J.
Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:00 noon, Tuesday, July 23, 2019; funeral service, 12:00 noon, at Lennon- Seney United Methodist Church, Rev. Dr. Elston D. McClain, Officiating.
Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY.
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019