Fatima Pauline Woody- Knoxville, age 100, left her earthly tabernacle Wednesday, October 2, 2019 and put on her heavenly one. She is preceded in death by husband, Zack; son, Neil; daughter, Myrna (Dowell) Wolfenbarger. Survived by son, Kenneth (Shirley) Woody; daughter, Carol (Jerry) Pratt; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and10 great-great-grandchildren to whom she was Mamaw Woody. She was a former member of Bell Avenue Baptist/Chilhowee Hills. Current member of Buffat Heights Baptist. Family and friends can view the body up until 2:00 PM on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery at 3:00 PM. Special thanks to the loving, caring family at Jefferson Park in Dandridge for their wonderful care for almost three years of life there . Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019