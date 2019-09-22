|
|
Faye Cox Beckner
Knoxville - Faye Beckner, of Knoxville, passed away in the early hours of Monday, Sept 16th. Faye was born in Louisville, KY in 1938, and grew up as the oldest of seven children. She lived in several cities throughout the US before settling in the Hardin Valley area. Faye began a career as a teacher in Los Angeles, where she taught 1st & 2nd grade until her first child was born. She then embarked upon her second career as a full-time mother and homemaker. The family eventually settled in Jacksonville, FL, where she spent 18 years.
Faye's faith was an integral part of her being, and was an underpinning in her leadership of youth ministries like Pathfinders, Vacation Bible School, Bible studies, as well as lending a beautiful voice to the church choir. Her passion for healthy living was frequently on display teaching vegetarian cooking schools. Her concern for others was not bound to the US. She participated in multiple ministries, traveling to Haiti, Honduras, and Kiev to assist the people—especially widows and orphans. She was generous with her time and money, and opened not only her heart, but her home to people in need— hosting two Vietnamese boat people among others.
After her husband's retirement in Lansing, NC, she began work with the NC Dept of Health where she planned and implemented various types of smoking cessation outreach programs. Her passion for this subject caused her co-workers in other NC counties to request she "slow down," since, they joked, her achievements made them look bad.
Upon marrying Horace Beckner, Faye moved to Knoxville, where she was very active in the Maryville SDA church. In her new home, she continued her enthusiasm for healthy living, coordinating Quit Smoking clinics, joined the church's fundraising committee, was associate Sabbath school superintendent, and an elder. She also loved cooking copious amounts of food to share with guests at potlucks.
Faye was loving, quick to smile, and touched many lives through her wit, compassion and infectious laughter. Throughout her life, she could never sit still. To say she was a thrill-seeker might be an understatement. She enjoyed skydiving, riding motorcycles, water and snow skiing, camping and backpacking, deep sea fishing, beaches and sailing, scuba diving, quilting, and chronicling the life of her family through her photography.
She is preceded in death by her mother Clara Mae Ballard; father Allen Carlisle Cox; and sister Phyllis Ann Cox (infant).
Faye is survived by her husband of 16 years, Horace Beckner and her children Stephanie Haupt Rewis (San Francisco) and husband Greg Rewis, grandsons Cameron and Hunter Sullivan; Tracy Michele Clarke (Tampa) and husband Michael Clarke, grandsons Jason and Jeremy Knapp; Stephen Anthony Haupt (Dayton) and wife Carrie Haupt, granddaughter Emily Faye Haupt; former husband Ronald Haupt; sisters Jane Gordon, Aline Travis and husband Joe Travis, Connie Cox, and Brenda Luster; brothers Allen Cox II and wife Paula Cox, and Walter Cox; and many nieces and nephews who love her tremendously.
Faye will always be missed by her family, but she will certainly never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. To make a memorial donation by email, go to https://www.alztennessee.org/give/donate-now.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019