Faye D. Lacey Satterfield
Strawberry Plains - Faye D. Lacey Satterfield- age 87 of Strawberry Plains went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020. Faye was a member of Marbledale Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Flossie Lacey; son, Roger Satterfield; sisters, Helen Pressley and Martha Ruth Lacey; and brothers, Billy Lacey and Jack R. Lacey. Survived by her loving husband of 66 years, L. J. Satterfield; beloved sons, Michael Satterfield (Rebecca), Darrell Satterfield, and Bobby Satterfield (Kim); nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Marbledale Baptist Church. The family and friends will gather on Thursday at 9:00 AM and travel in procession to Roseberry Cemetery for graveside services with Pastor Randy Troutman officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Marbledale Baptist Church, 5935 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37914 Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com