Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Faye Elizabeth Keck

Faye Elizabeth Keck

Faye Elizabeth Keck Obituary
Faye Elizabeth Keck

Seymour - Faye Elizabeth Keck Age 85, of Seymour, TN passed into the presence of Jesus on the 17th on May, 2020,

she was a member of Providence Baptist Church of Seymour. Faye was a loving mother and caregiver.

She was greeted into the splendor of Eternity by her Husband; Carl R. Keck, son; Carley Keck, grandson; Ryan Keck, step-grandson; Travis McCammon, parents; Vasco Dyke and Sarah Sharp Dyke, and five siblings.

She leaves behind to carry on her loving legacy daughter; Patty (Allen) Norton, sons; Jack (Deborah) Keck, Sam ( Lea Ann) Keck, Kevin ( Cindy) Keck, six siblings, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

open calling hours for Faye will be held at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN on Thursday May 21, 2020 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm. A private funeral service will be held at Berry Highland South Funeral Home on Friday May 22, 2020 at 10:00am. The family of Faye has requested that you show your support by going to the Facebook page of Berry Highland South Funeral Home to view the services on Friday May 22 at 10:00am. Donations can be made in Faye's name to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 429, Seymour TN 37865. Online condolences can be made to the family of Faye at berryhighlandsouth.com

Berry Highland South Funeral Home

9010 E. Simpson Rd.

Knoxville, TN 37920

865-573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 19 to May 20, 2020
