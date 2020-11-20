1/1
Faye Fortner
Knoxville - Faye Campbell Fortner age 88 of Knoxville, TN joined her husband and two daughters for a joyous heavenly reunion on Thursday evening, November 19, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was surrounded by her loving grandchildren. Faye was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl Leon Fortner and her two daughters, Charlotte Ann Cameron and Kathy Lynn Wassom. Surviving relatives include sister, Lois Shirley; son-in-law, Dale Cameron; grandchildren, Sara Bush (Michael), Daniel Beckner (Jennifer), Alison Witt (Allen), and Heather Tweedle (Chris); great grandchildren, Gavin Bush, Ethan Bush, Nathan Witt, Graydon Beckner, Zachary Witt, Harper Beckner, and Harrison Tweedle as well as several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Faye was a devout member of Beech Grove Baptist Church of Knoxville and leaves behind a living testimony of her faith. Faye's family will receive friends on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN. The funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the American Cancer Society or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Condolences can be made to the family at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
8655880567
