Faye Galyon Alleman
South Knoxville - Faye Galyon Alleman, 85, of South Knoxville, passed away on Aug 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. On this day, her 14 year battle with Alzheimer's disease ended, and she was welcomed to her new Eternal home by her Savior, whom she had oh-so longed to meet! This lovely red-headed Galyon gal also longingly wished to be reunited with her parents and family members that had passed on before - today those wishes also came true! Her marriage of nearly 56 years to Don Alleman produced 2 beautiful daughters and 5 grandchildren, of which her love for all was ceaseless and abundant! Faye had been a faithful member of Galilee Baptist Church for nearly 8 decades, and retired from the University of Tennessee in May, 1997, after working at the Print Shop on the Agricultural Campus for 16 years. Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie Mae Thomas and Mack Galyon, Sr.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Troy and Juanita Galyon; Arthur and Margaret Galyon; Johnie and Nell Galyon; Ralph and Marjorie Galyon; and Mack Jr. and Dorothy Galyon; sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Jack Key; and brother-in-law, Adrian Jett. Survivors include Faye's loving and caring husband for nearly 56 years, Donald Eugene Alleman; sister, Lucy Galyon Jett; daughters and sons-in-law Ria and Scott Langford; Robyn and Roger O'Dell; and beloved grandchildren, Katie Langford Butler; Emily Langford; Jeremy Langford, Colton O'Dell and Kristen O'Dell. Don has tirelessly, faithfully and gently cared for Faye during this journey of dealing with Alzheimers Disease, and for not one moment was she alone in the battle. A special thank you and recognition are accorded to Faye's wonderful niece Kaylene Howard and caretaker Nancy Cline, who have so valiantly, faithfully, and compassionately assisted and cared for Faye and Don for the past several years during Faye's illness. The family thanks you from the bottom of their hearts! The family will receive friends 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the Chapel of Berry Highland South with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 2:00 PM. Rev. Dwight Singleton officiating. Interment service to follow in Berry Highland South Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered and memories shared at www.berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019