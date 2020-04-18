|
Faye Harville Helton
Morristown - Faye Harville Helton, age 88 of Morristown, formerly of Grainger County, passed away at her home on Friday, April 17, 2020.
She was the daughter of Isaac and Catherine Monk Harville. Faye graduated from Washburn High School and from Knoxville School of Business, working several years as a secretary in Knoxville at Ingersoll-Rand.
She was preceded in death by her husband William David Helton, step-son William "Stan" Helton, and special cousin Bessie Hipshire Johnson. She leaves behind many cousins with whom she shared many hours of conversation about memories and family ties. She loved her many cousins and many, many friends.
She was a loyal member of the Bethel Baptist Church family, and loved Jesus. If there were a service, she wanted to be there and always do her part. Her smile and quick wit will always be remembered. She also did her part as assistant Sunday school teacher for the Dorcas Sunday school class.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Dalton Cemetery, Hwy 11W 25, in Bean Station, TN. An announcement will be forthcoming for a Celebration of Life Service at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 Bethel Rd, Morristown.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to MATS.
Services entrusted to Mayes Mortuary of Morristown, www.mayesmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020