Faye Harville Helton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye Harville Helton

Morristown - Faye Harville Helton, age 88 of Morristown, formerly of Grainger County, passed away at her home on Friday, April 17, 2020.

While graveside services were held on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Dalton Cemetery, her church family is hosting a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 Bethel Rd, in Morristown.

Arrangements were entrusted to Mayes Mortuary of Morristown, www.mayesmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved