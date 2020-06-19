Faye Harville Helton
Morristown - Faye Harville Helton, age 88 of Morristown, formerly of Grainger County, passed away at her home on Friday, April 17, 2020.
While graveside services were held on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Dalton Cemetery, her church family is hosting a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 Bethel Rd, in Morristown.
Arrangements were entrusted to Mayes Mortuary of Morristown, www.mayesmortuary.com.
Morristown - Faye Harville Helton, age 88 of Morristown, formerly of Grainger County, passed away at her home on Friday, April 17, 2020.
While graveside services were held on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Dalton Cemetery, her church family is hosting a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 Bethel Rd, in Morristown.
Arrangements were entrusted to Mayes Mortuary of Morristown, www.mayesmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.