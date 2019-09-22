|
|
Faye Holt
Loudon - Josephine Faye (Glass) Holt, age 80 of Loudon, passed away Friday, September 20th, 2019. Born to the late Thomas and Juanita (Thompson) Glass in Loudon, TN. Faye retired from Viskase Corporation and then became employed as a CNA at Loudon Health Care where she served 15 years. Faye loved caring for others and seeing to the needs of people. She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Holt; siblings, Emerson Glass, Frances Glass, Carolyn Henson and Helen Atkins. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Brownie Holt, Loudon; daughter and son in-law, Jaime and Mike McCallie, Philadelphia; grandsons and spouses, Perry Holt, Knoxville, Lee and Nikki Holt, Madisonville, Charles and Callie McCallie, Maryville and Lloyd McCallie, Lenoir City; great granddaughters, Scarlett and Rozalyn. Services honoring Faye Holt will be held 6:30 PM Monday, Sept. 23rd at Riverview Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Farmer officiating. Interment 10:00 AM Tuesday, Sept. 24th in Union Fork Creek Cemetery, Hwy 72, Loudon. The family will receive friends Monday prior to the service 5:00 - 6:30 PM at Riverview Baptist Church, 912 Main St. Loudon. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019