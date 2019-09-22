Services
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Riverview Baptist Church
912 Main St.
Loudon, TN
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:30 PM
Riverview Baptist Church
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Fork Creek Cemetery
Hwy 72
Loudon, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Holt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faye Holt Obituary
Faye Holt

Loudon - Josephine Faye (Glass) Holt, age 80 of Loudon, passed away Friday, September 20th, 2019. Born to the late Thomas and Juanita (Thompson) Glass in Loudon, TN. Faye retired from Viskase Corporation and then became employed as a CNA at Loudon Health Care where she served 15 years. Faye loved caring for others and seeing to the needs of people. She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Holt; siblings, Emerson Glass, Frances Glass, Carolyn Henson and Helen Atkins. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Brownie Holt, Loudon; daughter and son in-law, Jaime and Mike McCallie, Philadelphia; grandsons and spouses, Perry Holt, Knoxville, Lee and Nikki Holt, Madisonville, Charles and Callie McCallie, Maryville and Lloyd McCallie, Lenoir City; great granddaughters, Scarlett and Rozalyn. Services honoring Faye Holt will be held 6:30 PM Monday, Sept. 23rd at Riverview Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Farmer officiating. Interment 10:00 AM Tuesday, Sept. 24th in Union Fork Creek Cemetery, Hwy 72, Loudon. The family will receive friends Monday prior to the service 5:00 - 6:30 PM at Riverview Baptist Church, 912 Main St. Loudon. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now