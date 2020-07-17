Faye ParsonsKnoxville - Faye Parsons was called home on June 30, 2020. This feisty and independent woman was born March 10, 1930 in Kansas City, Missouri to Arthur and Nellie Faulkner.Her devotion to family and firm belief in God supported her throughout her beautiful life. Faye married Henry Parsons on December 18, 1949, remaining happily married for over 57 years until his passing in 2006. Together, they lived in Tulsa, OK later moving to Knoxville, TN in 1998. She worked at American Airlines for many years. As a devout Lutheran, Faye loved her church and its community. Faye always loved spending time with her extended family and took pride in being a great grandmother. She was especially close to her sisters with whom she traveled as well as video chatted and played virtual games daily.She is survived by her son, Dr. Rick Parsons (Ellen) of Knoxville, TN; her son-in-law, Gary Gentry of Loveland, CO; five grandchildren: Julia Gentry, Elizabeth Graves, Ryan Parsons, Lauren Parsons & Adam Parsons; three great-grandchildren: Mattie & Aiden Tupper, & Gabriel Graves. She is also survived by her sisters: Nellie Rhodes and Linda Garner, as well as many other dear friends and family.She was preceded in death by her husband Henry, her daughter Ila, her sisters Opal and Lola, her brothers Art and Allen.A memorial service will be held August 1, 2020 at 11am at Faith Lutheran Church, 225 Jamestowne Blvd Knoxville TN 37932. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations, in memory of Faye Parsons, to the Faith Lutheran Church in Farragut.