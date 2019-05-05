|
|
Faye T. Ramsey
Gray, TN
Faye T. Ramsey was born the 5th of 8 children to Emily Gahagan and Thomas Trimble on April 14, 1925 in Bryson City, N.C. She spent her youth in Madison County, N.C. in the Allanstand community on the banks of the Little Laurel Creek. She worked in Washington, D.C. during WWII after graduating from Laurel High School and attending Warren Wilson College. She
married David Ramsey in 1944. They lived in Oak Ridge, Loudon, and the Karns community of Knox Co., TN. She worked many years as an LPN at Ft. Sanders and Parkwest Hospitals. After David's death in 2009 she lived with her daughter Catherine in Corryton, TN. She and Catherine moved to Gray, TN in 2012. Faye was a devoted Christian with a long-term membership at Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Hardin Valley and a recent membership at Crossroads Christian in Gray. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Edna Holland, Blanche Chandler, Hazel Guthrie and Thomas Trimble, Jr. She leaves to celebrate her memory and mourn her passing, daughters, Catherine Cardwell and Lynne Stockwell; sister, Ann Howze; brothers, Howard Trimble and Dean (Louise) Trimble, 3 grandchildren, Robert (Tracy) Lombard, Jeff (Valerie) Lombard and Jennifer (Jeff) Keller as well as 5 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 11 am- 1 pm Monday at Weaver Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery for a 3 pm interment. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019