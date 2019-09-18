Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Webster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faye Webster Obituary
Faye Webster

Knoxville - Faye R. Webster, age 85, gained her wings in the early morning hours of Monday, September 16, 2019. She was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church. Retired seamstress from Levi's after 20 years and then went on to work 10 more years in the Central High School cafeteria. She lived at Broadway Towers for 10 years and had many friends there. The most precious and loved mother, grandmother, special sister, aunt and friend. She was the sweetest soul to walk this earth. Preceded in death by husband Eddie Webster, Sr.; sons Ricky and Eddie Webster, Jr.; parents Roy Clay and Della Cate; brothers Hugh, Carl, and Leon Cate; half sisters Helen Hook, Elizabeth Norris, Leola Orr; half brothers Homer and Stewart Johnson, Ed and Ray Cate. Survived by daughter Julie Hensley (Darrell); son Jerry Webster (Connie); grandchildren Matthew Webster (Brandy), Brandi Hensley, Haley Rose (Brian), Hillary Chastain (Jason); 9 great grandchildren; special sister Leona Householder; special daughter-in-law Patty Webster; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and the nurses at Westmoreland Health and Rehab Center. Family and friends will meet 2:30pm Wednesday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel and proceed to Greenwood Cemetery for 3pm graveside service, Rev. Tim Turley officiating.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now