Knoxville - Faye R. Webster, age 85, gained her wings in the early morning hours of Monday, September 16, 2019. She was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church. Retired seamstress from Levi's after 20 years and then went on to work 10 more years in the Central High School cafeteria. She lived at Broadway Towers for 10 years and had many friends there. The most precious and loved mother, grandmother, special sister, aunt and friend. She was the sweetest soul to walk this earth. Preceded in death by husband Eddie Webster, Sr.; sons Ricky and Eddie Webster, Jr.; parents Roy Clay and Della Cate; brothers Hugh, Carl, and Leon Cate; half sisters Helen Hook, Elizabeth Norris, Leola Orr; half brothers Homer and Stewart Johnson, Ed and Ray Cate. Survived by daughter Julie Hensley (Darrell); son Jerry Webster (Connie); grandchildren Matthew Webster (Brandy), Brandi Hensley, Haley Rose (Brian), Hillary Chastain (Jason); 9 great grandchildren; special sister Leona Householder; special daughter-in-law Patty Webster; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and the nurses at Westmoreland Health and Rehab Center. Family and friends will meet 2:30pm Wednesday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel and proceed to Greenwood Cemetery for 3pm graveside service, Rev. Tim Turley officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019