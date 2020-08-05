1/
Fayetta Sharp Smelcer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fayetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fayetta Sharp Smelcer

Sevierville - Fayetta Sharp Smelcer, age 91 of Sevierville, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Fayetta was a member of Murphy's Chapel Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Clay B. Smelcer, daughter Brenda Shults, parents Hugh and Blanche Sharp as well as mother-in-law and father-in-law Lucrettia and Ephraim Smelcer. She is also preceded by her brothers-in-law Clyde (Dorothy) Smelcer, Winfred (Grace) Smelcer, Newell (Loretta) Smelcer, and Hugh Smelcer as well as sisters-in-law Mae (Ray) Fox, Ruth (Charles) Watts.Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Larry and Geraldine Smelcer, grandson Neal Smelcer, son-in-law Charles Shults, sister-in-law Erma Smelcer, special cousins Clara and Dwayne Hodges and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff on the 200 wing of Sevierville Health and Rehabilitation for being so good and kind to Fayetta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Murphy Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Larry Smelcer, 1790 Pittman Center Rd, Sevierville,TN 37876. Although there will not be a receiving line, friends may pay their respects from 3-6 PM Thursday at Atchley Funeral Home. Family and friends will leave in procession from Atchley Funeral Home at 1:30 PM Friday for a 2 PM graveside service and interment at Murphy's Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral
01:30 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Murphy's Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved