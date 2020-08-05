Fayetta Sharp Smelcer
Sevierville - Fayetta Sharp Smelcer, age 91 of Sevierville, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Fayetta was a member of Murphy's Chapel Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Clay B. Smelcer, daughter Brenda Shults, parents Hugh and Blanche Sharp as well as mother-in-law and father-in-law Lucrettia and Ephraim Smelcer. She is also preceded by her brothers-in-law Clyde (Dorothy) Smelcer, Winfred (Grace) Smelcer, Newell (Loretta) Smelcer, and Hugh Smelcer as well as sisters-in-law Mae (Ray) Fox, Ruth (Charles) Watts.Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Larry and Geraldine Smelcer, grandson Neal Smelcer, son-in-law Charles Shults, sister-in-law Erma Smelcer, special cousins Clara and Dwayne Hodges and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff on the 200 wing of Sevierville Health and Rehabilitation for being so good and kind to Fayetta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Murphy Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Larry Smelcer, 1790 Pittman Center Rd, Sevierville,TN 37876. Although there will not be a receiving line, friends may pay their respects from 3-6 PM Thursday at Atchley Funeral Home. Family and friends will leave in procession from Atchley Funeral Home at 1:30 PM Friday for a 2 PM graveside service and interment at Murphy's Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com