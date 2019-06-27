|
|
Felicia Caputo
Knoxville - Felicia Caputo age 95, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. Felicia was born January 13, 1924 in Brooklyn, New York to Nicholas and Rosina Caputo. She was retired from Sax Fifth Avenue.Survivors: sister, Theresa DiBiase; niece, Marie Rosati; nephew, August DiBiase.Celebration of life service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Stevens Chapel with Reverend Ben Lewis officiating. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Ms. Caputo's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 27 to June 28, 2019