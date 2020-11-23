1/1
Felicity Inman
Felicity Inman

Seymour - Felicity Ruth Inman was born into the arms of Jesus on Friday, November 20, 2020. Felicity is the beloved and cherished daughter of Greg and Laura Inman and sister of Gregory and Jacob. She was greeted in heaven by her grandfather, Gregory Inman, Sr.; great-grandparents, Carl and Edna Inman. Henry and Lucy Gibson, William Moore, Sr., and Sybil Thompson.

She is survived by grandparents Jeane Inman, Carlus and Judy Thompson; great-grandmother Juanita Moore; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. We do not understand why God called you home so soon, Felicity. We love you little angel. You will never be forgotten.

Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655737300
