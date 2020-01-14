|
Fern Thomas
Knoxville - Fern Cabbage Thomas - age 84 of Knoxville departed this life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was a member of Indian Ridge Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband of 54 years, Carl Thomas; parents, Pryor and Lillie Cabbage; brothers, Ott Cabbage, Basil Cabbage, Alfred Perry, and Virgil Cabbage; and sisters, Lora Keck and Naomi Simpson. Survived by loving sons, Ricky (Joanne) Thomas, Ronnie Thomas (Danny Renfro); special sister, Mary Myers; special friend, Judy Ferraria; and very special friend, Mr. Frank Godwin; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Ridgeview Terrace of LifeCare and Amedisys Hospice. The family will receive friends 5:00-8:00 PM Friday, January 17, 2020 with funeral service at 8:00 PM with Rev. Gary Satterfield officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Saturday at Indian Ridge Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Mike Lee officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020